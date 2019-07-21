Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

In other news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $42,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,568,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 1,111,814 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 719,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 479,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 967,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.68. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

