Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $491.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.98 million. Amedisys posted sales of $411.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.74.

AMED stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 235,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $603,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $591,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,028 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,707. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amedisys by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

