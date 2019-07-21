Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pluralsight reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.74.

In other Pluralsight news, CFO James Budge sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $60,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 133,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $4,496,745.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock worth $6,055,603. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

