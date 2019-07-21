Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. PolyOne reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

POL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Northcoast Research raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wellington Shields raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $438,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $12,108,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $573,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.41. 337,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

