Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 45,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 150,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 156,808,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,304,250. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,720,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,912 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,578,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 440.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,319,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,441. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

