Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.72. 12,138,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,501,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.23. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $11,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 814,376 shares of company stock worth $37,150,434. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,062,000 after buying an additional 193,547 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.