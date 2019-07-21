WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48. WPP has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in WPP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WPP by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

