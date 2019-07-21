WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.02 million.WNS also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.86.

WNS stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

