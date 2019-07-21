Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTFC. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,690,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 515,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 326,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 709,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.