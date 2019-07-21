Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.
Wintrust Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,690,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 515,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 326,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 709,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
