Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $59.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.