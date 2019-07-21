Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Buckingham Research

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

