Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Posts Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Shares of WSO opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Watsco has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $187.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 194.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4,757.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

