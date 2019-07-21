Waltonchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00016167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $72.71 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.02115776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,146,962 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Coinnest, Bithumb, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, COSS, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

