Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Viewray reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Viewray’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,561,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viewray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,932,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 431,375 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,905,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 205,650 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Viewray by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,114,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,266,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $915.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

