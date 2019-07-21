VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:VFC opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75. VF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that VF will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in VF by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in VF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

