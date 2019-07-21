Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, June 10th. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.75.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$25.70 and a 12-month high of C$47.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$481.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 144.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total transaction of C$270,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,104,361.08. Insiders sold 20,699 shares of company stock worth $584,089 in the last 90 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

