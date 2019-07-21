Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEC. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intelsat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 130.33 ($1.70).

Shares of LON VEC opened at GBX 80.15 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

