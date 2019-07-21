UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.70-14.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.70. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $14.70-14.90 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $256.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cleveland Research reissued a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

