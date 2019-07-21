United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $995.30 million. United States Cellular posted sales of $974.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.16 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

USM traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $47.89. 528,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.72. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $625,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $758,286.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,942 shares of company stock worth $4,953,742 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

