Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives €52.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.64 ($61.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNIA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.