UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 220.69 ($2.88).

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

