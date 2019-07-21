UBS Group Analysts Give Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zayo Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.95 ($81.34).

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.