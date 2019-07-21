U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.63.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,379,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,831,000 after purchasing an additional 146,848 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. AT Bancorp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 20,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

