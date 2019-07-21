Turquoise Hill Resources’ (TRQ) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRQ. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.52.

TRQ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $6,769,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 738.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,089,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 959,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 100.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,130,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 565,659 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

