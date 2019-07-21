Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

TRMK opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $229,946.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $35,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,861 shares of company stock valued at $351,659. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

