Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Trex news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at $39,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $818,713.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,840.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,063 shares of company stock worth $4,557,404. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Trex by 189.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. 643,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,220. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.12. Trex has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

