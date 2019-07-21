Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.72.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$172.86 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

