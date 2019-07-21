Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $23.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.
TMHC opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
