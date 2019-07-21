Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $23.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

TMHC opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

