TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $108,310,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,485,000 after buying an additional 429,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,581,000 after buying an additional 307,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 278.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 238,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

