Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €82.36 ($95.77) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €85.46.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

