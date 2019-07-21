Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

