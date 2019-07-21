Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWDBY. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.69.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

