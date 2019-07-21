Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.75.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 7,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

