SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

