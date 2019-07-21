South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.40.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $90.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.38.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. South State had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $397,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in South State by 80.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 8.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.