South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $90.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.38.
In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $40,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $397,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in South State by 80.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 8.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
