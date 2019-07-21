Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.52-3.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Metcash from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.17.

SON stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $494,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $306,371.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $758,537. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

