Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SNGX stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
Soligenix Company Profile
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
