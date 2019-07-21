Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 140.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

