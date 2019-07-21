Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98.
Societe Generale Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
