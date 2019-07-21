Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCGLY. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

