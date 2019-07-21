Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $888,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,742,528.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,525,253. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.