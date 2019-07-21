Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Skechers USA also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.
NYSE:SKX opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $302,130.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $422,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $2,900,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
