Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Skechers USA also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE:SKX opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $302,130.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $422,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $2,900,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

