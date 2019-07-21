Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.23-3.27 EPS.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,812,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

