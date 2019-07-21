Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.23-3.27 EPS.
Shares of SXT stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40.
In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
SXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.