Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Secoo’s earnings. Secoo reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secoo will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Secoo.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.22 million. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Shares of Secoo stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 24,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.77. Secoo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Secoo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Secoo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Secoo by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

