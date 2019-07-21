Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snap from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of SGEN opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,371,272.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,684 shares of company stock worth $5,709,532 in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

