Seattle Genetics, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $325,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,532. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 67.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 8.8% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

