SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.65 ($141.46).

Shares of SAP opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

