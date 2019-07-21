Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 10th. Independent Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Linde to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.53 ($232.02).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €181.30 ($210.81) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. Linde has a one year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a one year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

