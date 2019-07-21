Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.17 ($82.75).

BAS stock opened at €60.80 ($70.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.51. Basf has a one year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a one year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

