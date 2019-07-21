Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $687.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 896.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,401,000 after buying an additional 104,480 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 102,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

