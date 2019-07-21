Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

RUS opened at C$20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$19.72 and a 12 month high of C$30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.59.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

