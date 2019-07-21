Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.