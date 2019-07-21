Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RR) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,102.11 ($14.40).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 863.20 ($11.28) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 873.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73). Also, insider Ian Davis bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 922 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £1,982.30 ($2,590.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 653 shares of company stock valued at $586,460.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

